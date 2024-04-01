An update on a report that was released yesterday regarding Parker Boudreaux.

Boudreaux has been absent from AEW programming for well over a year, causing many to believe that he was done with the company, especially after he popped up in AAA. However, Fightful Select reported that Boudreaux was still under an AEW contract.

Today, Boudreaux confirms Fightful’s report with a new post on social media. He writes that he is indeed still a member of the AEW roster, and now a member of the AAA roster as well.

I’m with @AEW and @luchalibreaaa . Please stop saying AAA is my ONLY home, I clearly stated in the promo it is ONE of my new homes, I am still with AEW — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) April 1, 2024

Boudreaux drew comparisons to Brock Lesnar during his short stint in WWE and now in AEW. He was a member of the Mogul Affiliates prior to the group joining forces with The Embassy.