Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be broadcast live on the USA Network. This is the red-brand’s final episode of television before WrestleMania 40 this weekend. Check out the lineup below.

-The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-DIY & New Day vs. The Judgment Day

-Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupree vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

-First Hour Will Be Commercial Free