Triple H is incredibly proud of the run WWE is currently on.

The company’s Chief Content Officer spoke with Complex to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 40, which everyone has referred to as the biggest WrestleMania of all time. During his chat, The Game compared this era of WWE to the famous Attitude Era, citing that business is white hot and everything they’re doing is just clicking with fans.

As we roll into this, the business is probably – I can look at it different now like where I just said a minute ago we didn’t know it was the Attitude Era at the time. Having lived through that, I can look at it right now and say we’re in another era like that. People won’t put a tag on it. Like, we didn’t call it the Attitude Era in the Attitude Era. They’ll put a tag on it later or whatever it is. But if we can maintain, we’re in that same white-hot level of, you know, everything sold out. Everything we’re doing is just clicking.

Triple H later points to the fact that big names like Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, or even The Rock want to be involved because the wrestling product is hot again.

And you see it – Travis Scott wanting to come in, you see it [with] Bad Bunny wrestling with us, you see it [with] The Rock coming back. Rock’s got a busy schedule. If wrestling’s on the down, he ain’t coming in. So you see that, you see that excitement. WrestleMania 40 will be massive and we’re going to do everything we can to make it the biggest WrestleMania in history.

You can check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)