WWE TV Events In Florida Reportedly Nixed, Update on Possible Events Outside of Florida

WWE may be be adding more dates for upcoming TV tapings to their schedule.

The RAW TV event originally scheduled for Monday, April 20 in Columbia, South Carolina is currently listed for Monday, November 16 at the Colonial Life Arena. Also, the SmackDown TV event originally scheduled for the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, May 15 is listed on the calendar for a live RAW taping on Monday, October 5.

Both arenas will be honoring tickets for the previously scheduled dates that were nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are also selling new tickets for both shows.

As noted before, it was revealed on Monday night that the SmackDown TV event originally scheduled for April 17 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio is now on the schedule as a live RAW TV event on September 28. Tickets for the original April date will also be honored at the September event.

It’s possible that these dates are from an older schedule listing, but they appear to be recently added. It should be noted that WWE, arenas and ticket outlets still do have some of the older events listed. There should soon be clarification on what is still scheduled and what is not.

On a related note, it was recently reported that WWE was planning to hold RAW and SmackDown TV events in Lakeland, Florida on Friday, July 24 and Monday, July 27. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that those dates have been officially canceled by the company, likely because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. People who were scheduled to work those dates have been notified that they are no longer in the plans.

WWE was forced to cancel or postpone several events back in March due to COVID-19, but it looks like things may be returning to normal this fall.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.