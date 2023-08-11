A new WWE SEC filing has revealed 10 of the 11 members of the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings, which is the new company that has been created from Endeavor’s WWE – UFC merger, which is expected to be finalized this fall.

Endeavor is selecting six of the new Board members, while WWE is selecting the other five. The following names and their ages were confirmed for the Board in today’s filing:

* WWE Chairman Vincent K. McMahon, 77 (WWE)

* WWE CEO Nick Khan, 48 (WWE)

* Atlanta Hawks/State Farm Arena CEO Steven R. Koonin, 66 (WWE)

* Eko Chief Media Officer & Executive Chairperson Nancy R. Tellem, 70 (WWE)

* Endeavor CEO Ariel Emmanuel, 62 (Endeavor)

* Endeavor President Mark Shapiro, 53 (Endeavor)

* Silver Lake Co-CEO Egon P. Durban, 49 (Endeavor)

* New England Patriots & The Kraft Group President Jonathan A. Kraft, 59 (Endeavor)

* Reach Resilience President & CEO Sonya E. Medina, 47 (Endeavor)

* Opendoor Technologies CEO Carrie Wheeler, 51 (Endeavor)

The remaining Board member will be selected by WWE, but there’s no word yet on who that will be. It’s interesting to note that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was not included in this initial list. He has been on WWE’s Board of Directors since 2015. It’s reported by multiple sources that Triple H will continue his current role with the new company, but his spot on the Board remains up in the air.

Today’s filing included the following, indicating that the final Board member will not be Triple H as McMahon and Khan have already been confirmed:

“Under the terms of the transaction agreement, upon the completion of the Transactions, the New PubCo Board will consist of 11 members who will be determined prior to the Closing, five of whom will be selected by WWE, of whom (x) two will be members of the WWE management team (one of whom will be Mr. McMahon) and (y) three will be independent, and six of whom will be selected by Endeavor, of whom (x) three will be members of the Endeavor management team or Endeavor directors (one of whom will be Mr. Emanuel) and (y) three will be independent.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.