Wade Barrett has joined the WWE Main Event commentary team.

Barrett is now calling the weekly WWE Main Event show with Byron Saxton. This week’s episode was taped before Monday’s RAW in Minneapolis, and saw Indus Sher defeat Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa, while Nikki Cross defeated Tegan Nox.

Kevin Patrick previously called Main Event with Saxton, but he is moving from RAW to SmackDown this week to call the Friday night blue brand show with Michael Cole and Corey Graves. With that change, Barrett moved to RAW from SmackDown, to call Monday nights with Cole. Patrick and Graves had been the RAW commentary team until these changes were made, while Cole and Barrett had been the SmackDown team.

Barrett actually called the June 12, 2013 edition of WWE Main Event, back when various Superstars were making guest commentary appearances with Josh Mathews on Main Event.

