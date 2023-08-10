Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 846,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 5.36% from last week’s show, which drew 894,000 viewers for the 200th episode.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.45% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 378,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.89% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented.

According to spoilertv.com, this week’s Dynamite topped the night on cable. To compare, the #2 show on cable for the night was BET’s Sistas Series at 9pm, which drew 1.076 million viewers with a 0.24 key demo rating. Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County ranked #3 with 726,000 viewers and a 0.19 key demo rating at 8pm, while Adult Swim’s American Dad ranked #4 with 291,000 viewers and a 0.14 key demo rating at 11pm. FNC’s The Five rounds out the top 5 shows on cable for Wednesday night, drawing 2.762 million viewers and a 0.13 key demo rating at 5pm.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with one other episode, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating, tied with five other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.36% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.45% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.96% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 12.12% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Quake By The Lake show, which also served as the go-home show for the House of The Dragon episode.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks, a promo from from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, a mandatory meeting for The Jericho Appreciation Society, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, FTW Champion Jack Perry defending against Rob Van Dam, plus new AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending against Anna Jay, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

July 26 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 894,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (200th episode)

August 9 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.