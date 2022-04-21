WWE picked up a notable victory at the 2022 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, which were held on Tuesday at the NY Athletic Club in New York City.

WWE and CBS Sports Social were both announced as winners of the award for Overall Social Media Excellence (Brand). CBS Sports also won the same award in 2021.

The award is described with the following:

“The best campaign utilizing social media platforms that brought remarkable viral attention and creativity to a team, sports or sports-themes series.”

WWE picked up several wins at the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, and won in several categories at the Cynopsis Model D Awards in 2020. They also won their first award for diversity & inclusion at The Cynopsis Best of The Best Awards in early 2020.

WWE usually takes home several awards from Cynopsis each year.

