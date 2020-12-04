– WWE Network was named Platform of the Year at the 2020 SportsPro OTT Awards this past Tuesday. Other finalists for the award included the Olympic Channel, FloSports, LaLigaSportsTV, PAOK TV, and the Sportrader & Tennis Channel. WWE won the Gold award in the category, while FloSports won Silver and PAOK won Bronze. The full digital ceremony can be viewed on YouTube at this link.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the award:

WWE Network named Platform of the Year at SportsPro OTT Awards WWE Network was named the Platform of the Year at the SportsPro OTT Awards digital ceremony! Having already been named as a finalist on SportsPro OTT’s 2020 Shortlist, WWE Network triumphed over fellow nominees FloSports, LaLigaSportsTV, Olympic Channel, PAOK TV, and Sportrader & Tennis Channel to claim the hardware. SportsPro OTT’s final 2020 Shortlist “includes a diverse mix of market-leading brands and innovative up and coming organizations in the sports broadcast space.”

– WWE was also honored at the 2020 Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards this past Tuesday. WWE on-air talent Ryan Pappolla was one of the guest presenters for the digital ceremony, which can be viewed at this link.

WWE picked up one award for their social media efforts, while their COVID-19 relief efforts with Americares won the Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign award. They also won awards for The Bump, After The Bell with Corey Graves, plus the WWE 24 bonus scene on RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and his Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion. Furthermore, WWE Advanced Media Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan made the “It List” from Cynopsis.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on their big night at the 2020 Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards, with details on each award:

WWE wins big at Cynopsis Model D Awards WWE enjoyed a big night at the Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards, capturing a quintet of wins at the digital ceremony! Cynopsis has been honoring the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media’s movers and shakers for eight years. WWE earned the victory in “Spotlight Category: Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign.” WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves also got some hardware for “Best Podcast/Audio Series.” Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion (WWE 24 Exclusive) captured the victory for “Best Short Form Comedic Video.” WWE’s The Bump rounded out WWE’s monumental evening by being named “Best Sports Web Series.” WWE Partners with Americares for COVID-19 Relief Efforts also won “Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign.” Additionally, WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Donlan was recognized on the Cynopsis’ “It List,” which acknowledge the most innovative executives in digital medial who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media and online content.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.