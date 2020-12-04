During his appearance on After The Bell, Charles Robinson spoke on what it’s like to be a referee in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

On any given day, we’re running to get talent to do a backstage segment. We have to make sure that they’re at the Gorilla position to go out prior to their match. You don’t want to wait till two seconds before for them to be there. So the match before, we’re running to get the talent to be where they’re supposed to be. So basically, we’re babysitters in a way. Myself along with a couple of the other referees, we’re ring crew members.

So we’re in charge of setting up the ring, making sure the ropes are tight and safe, changing the canvases and doing things like that. So there’s so many things to do during the day. My day may start at 9:00 in the morning, 8:00 in the morning to build a ring, and then once the show’s over, then we tear everything down. And once we’re done with that, it’s 12:30, 1:00 a.m. and then off to the next town, so it’s a long hard job to do.