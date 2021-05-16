– The WWE WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They hype tonight’s card and it’s announced that the Kickoff will feature an Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Sheamus. We get a video package for recent happenings in the WWE Universal Title storyline now. JBL and Rosenberg believe Roman Reigns will retain tonight while Booker goes with Cesaro to win the title. Back from a break and we get a video package on Bianca Belair winning the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37, and tonight’s match with Bayley. Sonya Deville is on the panel now. She praises Bayley but says Belair will win tonight if she can stay focused. Booker says he wouldn’t be surprised if Bayley pulls it off tonight.

The panel talks about tonight’s Lumberjack Match between Damian Priest and The Miz now. Booker and JBL go with The Miz to win, while Rosenberg picks Priest. Back from a break and we get a video package on tonight’s RAW Women’s Title. Deville returns to the panel and goes on about how Charlotte Flair deserves to be in the match. Deville says she made this match better by bringing Flair back. Deville has tried to get everyone focused on the goal at hand, not their personal beefs. The panel talks about tonight’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. We see Dominik Mysterio backstage now. He’s confronted by the champs, Dolph Ziggler and Dolph Ziggler. They tell him to go find his dad but then they won’t let him by. Ziggler nails Dominik with a headbutt and Rode attacks him. Ziggler cheers Roode on as he beats Dominik down some more. Officials run up and call for help as Roode and Ziggler back off. Producer Jamie Noble tells a referee to go find Rey Mysterio. We go to another break and then to ringside.

Non-Title Open Challenge: Sheamus vs. Ricochet

Adnan Virk welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus as Mike Rome does the introductions. Sheamus takes the mic and talks about his recent Open Challenges and tonight will be no different. Sheamus says this won’t be for the title because a title shot has to be earned, not given. He is still giving a chance to step in the ring with one of the greatest, your United States Champion. Fans boo. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to a pop.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.