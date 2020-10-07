FOX is scheduled to air a WWE special this Sunday along with their NFL coverage.

“WWE’s Best Moments of 2020” will air alongside FOX’s NFL games this Sunday. Fans should check their local listings for when it will air.

WWE issued the following announcement on Sunday’s special:

Don’t miss WWE’s Best Moments of 2020 this Sunday on FOX WWE brings all the action of the squared circle to FOX this Sunday with a special presentation of “The Best Moments of 2020,” alongside the NFL’s hard-hitting lineup. The FOX special will feature a collection of the past year’s best matches and moments from The Undertaker, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Raw Woman’s Champion Asuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Sasha Banks, The Fiend, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Edge, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Matt Riddle. Check your local listings and don’t miss a moment of the action when WWE looks back on the best moments of 2020 on FOX.

