WWE NXT’s Cora Jade and AEW’s Darby Allin are trending worldwide on Twitter this evening after the two took shots at each other.

The shots were fired after Allin tweeted a post that showed him on his skateboard at a local park. A fan responded and suggested a Skateboarding Match between Allin and Jade. Allin responded to that post and took a shot at the NXT Superstar.

“Skating is a huge part of my life not a fake character for tv lol,” Allin wrote.

Jade saw the post as she was tagged in the original tweet and the reply.

“Being a good person with no abuse allegations against me is a huge part of my life and not just a character I play on TV. [flushed face emoji],” Jade wrote back in a tweet of her own.

It should be noted that both tweets were deleted shortly after being posted.

Jade is apparently referring to how Allin was accused of physical and sexual abuse by indie wrestler Hawlee Cromwell during the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media last year. The connection is that Jade, as Elayna Black, previously teamed with Cromwell, as Hawlee Layne, on the indies. There’s another connection here as Allin’s ex-wife is NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin, who has feuded with Jade in NXT.

Stay tuned for more. You can see screenshots of the deleted posts below:

Cora Jade really left Darby Allin in the dirt, eh? pic.twitter.com/ipxLw57bt2 — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) December 17, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂🤑🤑🤑 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) December 17, 2021

