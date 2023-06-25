WWE superstar Xavier Woods has appeared in a commercial promoting the release of Final Fantasy 16 video game. The New Day member comments on this honor by writing the following on Twitter: “I AM IN A @finalfantasyxvi COMMERCIAL – i repeat – I AM IN A FINAL FANTASY 16 COMMERCIAL!!! Also about to stream it on @UpUpDwnDwn. Clive about to do some work.”

AEW superstar Kenny Omega reacts to Woods’ success by taking a playful jab at him on Twitter and keeping their gaming rivalry alive. The Cleaner writes, “I watched your part. Wasn’t a fan. But yeah, uhh… congrats…” Woods fires back by wishing Omega well on the Fight Forever release. “I was looking for your part… then I realized they only used notable athletes. But congrats on Fight Forever.”

Check out the exchange below.

