Tony Khan gives his thoughts on ChatGPT.

The AEW President spoke about the popular AI tool during a recent interview with CNBC, which was mainly done to promote this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. Khan was asked about promoters potentially using ChatGPT to write a wrestling show, something he doesn’t think is incredibly out of the ordinary as he tested it himself.

It’s not insane. I’ve definitely messed around with ChatGPT and AI a decent amount. One thing about them is they take criticism and feedback very well. When I first messed around with ChatGPT and asked it, ‘give me your best version of Dynamite,’ it has limited knowledge of world events since 2021, so its presentation of AEW, then you found that it was really looking at AEW from a couple of years ago, people who are not in AEW or are not here now. One thing was giving it an updated roster.

Khan says he took the content that ChatGPT wrote and amended it. He also asked the AI to write a ten segment wrestling show that included commercial breaks, later joking that like first-time bookers, ChatGPT tries to do too much.

Another thing I thought was interesting was asking it to write a ten-segment wrestling show with nine breaks that is two hours long. Trying to format it out. It did the same thing everyone does when they first get into wrestling, and what all fans would do, and ideally, it’s a great thing, trying to put too much in versus what you can actually get done in two hours. I saw that ChatGPT, like a human being, was trying to stuff too much into the show. I retrained it, it took the criticism well, and then came back with alternative ideas. It had some solid thoughts and I could see the merits of people utilizing it to check their work or come up with ideas.

