The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Tonight’s pay-per-view will open up with NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF for the AEW World Title. It’s believed that the main event will be either Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for Omega’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Title, or Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada.

The one-hour Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing live and for free on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. AEW has announced four matches for the pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Be sure to join us for live coverage and news from tonight’s show. Below is the announced card:

AEW World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW International Title

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm (c)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito

Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino

The Zero Hour Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz

The Zero Hour Pre-show

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

The Zero Hour Pre-show

Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta) and El Desperado

The Zero Hour Pre-show

United Empire (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & BUSHI)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.