The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Tonight’s pay-per-view will open up with NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF for the AEW World Title. It’s believed that the main event will be either Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for Omega’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Title, or Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada.
The one-hour Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing live and for free on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. AEW has announced four matches for the pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Be sure to join us for live coverage and news from tonight’s show. Below is the announced card:
AEW World Title Match
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)
IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match
Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the AEW International Title
NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm (c)
Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match
CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima
Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada
Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor
The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito
Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino
The Zero Hour Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match
ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz
The Zero Hour Pre-show
Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo
The Zero Hour Pre-show
Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta) and El Desperado
The Zero Hour Pre-show
United Empire (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & BUSHI)
