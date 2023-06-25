The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Mastermind event that took place on Saturday night in Huntsville, Alabama, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Cole Radrick defeats Hunter Drake (7:02)

Alec Price defeats Terry Yaki (6:53)

Rina Yamashita defeats Effy (11:39)

Young Middle Aged Senior With A Pension Average IQ Death Kill (Jordan Oliver, Mike Jackson & Nick Gage) defeat Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (12:43)

Death Match: Sawyer Wreck defeats John Wayne Murdoch (7:52)

Team New South (Brandon Williams, Brayden Toon, Cabana Man Dan & Donnie Primetime) defeat Team GCW (1 Called Manders, Brogan Finlay, Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie) (12:00)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Adam Priest (9:05)

Death Match: Joey Janela defeats Tank (w/Dan Wilson) (16:59)