ROH taped another round of matches before and after Saturday’s AEW Collision at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. These matches will air on upcoming episodes of ROH TV. Thanks to Patrick Norton for the following spoilers:

TAPED BEFORE AEW COLLISION:

* The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver). Stu Grayson was with The Righteous and after the match they attacked The Dark Order. Evil Uno ran in with a steel chair but stopped before hitting Grayson with it. Grayson knocked the chair away and yelled at Uno to give him what he wants

* Diamante defeated Leila Grey

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Karou and TARIK

* El Desperado defeated Willie Mack

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) retained over Los Ingobernables de Japón (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi)

TAPED AFTER AEW COLLISION:

* El Phantasmo defeated Shane Taylor

* Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero) defeated House of Torture (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi). AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy saved Roppongi Vice from a post-match attack

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated KC Spinelli in a non-title match

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chuck Taylor in a non-title match

