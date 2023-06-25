Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20, 2022 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match due to a back injury.

WWE initially hoped Orton would be back in time for SummerSlam but his back injury was more serious than first feared and he had to get back fusion surgery.

This past May, Orton’s father, ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton, noted that while doctors advised him to not return to the ring, he was training to make a comeback.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medallist shared an update on Orton:

“Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes.”

