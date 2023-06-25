Thanks to Eric Auten for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana:

* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley

* Omos defeated Rick Boogz

* Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight

* Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler retained over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Shotzi

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained in a Fatal 4 Way over The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince, Kit Wilson), and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.