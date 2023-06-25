WWE star Zelina Vega recently joined Superstar Crossover for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former Queen of the Ring reflecting on her pairing with Carmella. The duo were put together back in 2021 and held the women’s tag team titles up until WrestleMania 38. Both have now gone their separate ways.

Vega reveals that a lot of what her and Carmella ended up doing on-screen happened organically, and that at one point they wanted to replicate the vignettes that were done by Los Guerreros (Chavo & Eddie Guerrero), an idea that unfortunately never came to fruition.

Even the stuff that happened with me and Carmella, none of it was planned. But especially with her, it happened so organically and I liked that because with her and I, we had planned, once we actually did get together, we had some ideas as far as do you remember when Eddie and Chavo (Guerrero) were doing a bunch of really cool, funny vignettes back in the day? That was kind of our idea as to where we wanted to take it and stuff so yeah, and who knows what ends up happening in the future but, that’s just some of the places that we wanted to go and wanted to take it and I mean, who knows? Who knows?

