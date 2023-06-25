Eddie Edwards shares a funny story about his time in Ring of Honor.

The former multi-time IMPACT world champion spoke about his seven year run in ROH during an interview on Café De René. At one point in the conversation he shared a story about Jim Cornette firing him for running in late on a beatdown. However, Edwards reveals that the firing didn’t last long.

Jim (Cornette) fired me one time, for a few minutes (Edwards laughed). We were in Baltimore doing a TV taping and I was supposed to do a run-in but the locker room is on the other side of the arena. So, I don’t know what’s going down in the ring at the time. I wasn’t paying attention but my spot where I was supposed to run in was going on, I had no idea. So somebody runs and gets me so apparently, this beat down was happening in the ring for three minutes before I finally made the run-in.

Edwards says that he finally made the run in, then had his encounter with Cornette backstage moments after. He ends his rant by saying that he’s always liked Cornette.

I run in, whatever, get to the back, Cornette’s freaking out. ‘Oh God damn it Eddie,’ you know, yelling and screaming, he’s kicking things. He’s like, ‘You know what? You’re fired, you’re fired.’ I was like, alright and literally 30 seconds later, he’s like, ‘Man, I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ and then he was all good. I let him cool off a little bit. You know, Jim style. He kicked one of those, you know, the rolling containers that carries all of the equipment. He kicked one of those, hurt himself… I always got along with Jim, I always liked Jim, always got along with him so, that’s my one good Cornette story from him.

In a separate interview, Edwards spoke about Alex Shelley finally capturing the IMPACT world title after 20+ years in the industry. You can read about that here, or you can check out Edwards’ full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)