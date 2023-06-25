Eddie Kingston reflects on the return of CM Punk.

The Mad King spoke about his old rival during a recent interview with the New York Post, where he addresses the rumors of a locker room divide since the Second City Saint’s return, something he confirms is just a rumor. He adds that if Punk is helping the company grow no one can say anything bad about him being back.

He did it his way and that’s the way wanted to do it. I expected it. I knew it was happening, knowing Punk and what he thought was right for him. That’s it. I see the reports. I see the clickbait on YouTube. But the locker room is not divided, not the people I hang out with. Punk’s gonna do what Punk does and if whatever Punk does helps this company, no one can say anything.

Kingston later confirms that everyone he hangs out with doesn’t have any bad feelings towards Punk or Punk being back.

Not me, man. Not my crew of people I hang out with. Maybe there’s that one percent that are bothered but the people I chill with, they’re good. They don’t care.

Both Punk and Kingston will be competing at today’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. The full card can be found here.