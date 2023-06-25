Giulia has called out Willow Nightingale.

The Japanese star issued the challenge to the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion at today’s STARDOM pay-per-view at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium. The official NJPW Global Twitter account later confirmed that the challenge was made for the company’s upcoming Independence Day specials from Korakuen Hall.

At #STARDOM's PPV in Yoyogi, Giulia issued a challenge to @willowwrestles for #njpwSTRONG's Independence Day! Could that mean a shot at the STRONG Women's title… or after #Forbiddendoor, AEW gold as well?#AEWxNJPW https://t.co/1DUMAfOkzu pic.twitter.com/dKNFKp2IR1 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 25, 2023

Willow will be in action later today as she challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship at Forbidden Door 2. The full card for that event can be found here.