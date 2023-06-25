Giulia has called out Willow Nightingale.
The Japanese star issued the challenge to the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion at today’s STARDOM pay-per-view at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium. The official NJPW Global Twitter account later confirmed that the challenge was made for the company’s upcoming Independence Day specials from Korakuen Hall.
【⛓代々木決戦 PPV生配信中‼📺】
ジュリア『新日本プロレスさん！STRONGの興行にジュリアを出せ！そこにウィロー・ナイチンゲールを呼べ！』
🔻PPV購入はこちらhttps://t.co/0rXSlpa5hj
🔻PPV for fans from overseas(Japanese commentary)https://t.co/PK63hhF6Rw#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/IZhWP4cuL4
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) June 25, 2023
At #STARDOM's PPV in Yoyogi, Giulia issued a challenge to @willowwrestles for #njpwSTRONG's Independence Day!
Could that mean a shot at the STRONG Women's title… or after #Forbiddendoor, AEW gold as well?#AEWxNJPW https://t.co/1DUMAfOkzu pic.twitter.com/dKNFKp2IR1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 25, 2023
Willow will be in action later today as she challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship at Forbidden Door 2. The full card for that event can be found here.