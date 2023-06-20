Zelina Vega is excited about the future of the LWO.

The former Queen of the Ring spoke about her current faction during a recent interview with Superstar Crossover. One topic that was brought up was the LWO selling merchandise that represents more latin cultures like Puerto Ricans or Cubans.

So, it’s funny, before I even knew it was going to be a thing, I had suggested that we do that. It’s obviously really cool to be doing this and having the Mexico colors, but there’s so many other people who are gonna want to be a part of this, you know? Not just me as a Puerto Rican woman, but also fans, who are gonna say like, ‘I want the Puerto Rican version.’ Maybe there’s a Cuban version, there’s so many different people who want to be a part of it now. I just think it’s such a cool thing.

Vega, who is Puerto Rican, recalls a conversation she had with WWE about adding Puerto Rican flavor to some merchandise.

I had sent them my version. Mine had the star, which is the tattoo I have. They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I wish that we would have talked to you before we did it,’ but they showed me their version. I was like, ‘This is insane that this is real life right now’ that we’re actually having the LWO in general, but now also a Puerto Rican version. I’m so honored. There are so many things that I looked at and say, ‘My god, I’m so blessed to be a part of this,’ especially with the crew that I have. I’m so blessed.

Back in May, Vega spoke about the Queen of the Ring crown and how it could have been the mid-card women’s title for the WWE women’s division. You can read her comments on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)