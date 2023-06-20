AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that top superstar Bryan Danielson will be calling out NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Chicago. This will be the final Dynamite before this Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, where Danielson and Okada will wrestle one another in a historic dream match.

Below is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago:

* The go-home build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

* Bryan Danielson to call out Kazuchika Okada

* We will hear from Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Gunns

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR