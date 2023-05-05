WWE star Zelina Vega recently joined Fox News to promote tomorrow’s Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico, where the Legado Del Fantasma member will challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

During her interview, Vega discussed her triumph as the Queen of the Ring winner in 2021 and tells Fox News that she thought the Queen of the Ring crown could have served as a midcard title for the WWE women’s division.

I hope so. And to be fair, I thought that’s kind of what Queen of the Ring could have been. When I won that crown, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m down to put it on the line.’ Like, we’ll have matches for the crown. There were so many ideas that I had for Queen of the Ring.

While that plan didn’t pan out Vega does think that a midcard title would serve the WWE women’s division.

But I think because it was just so new, and it was the first ever, you know, they put me in with Carmella, and it got kind of complicated to try and do all of that at once. I do think it would be beneficial definitely to have another title, another opportunity for other girls to win some gold.

In a separate interview, Vega revealed that Vince McMahon wanted her to do an accent for her Queen of the Ring persona. You can read her comments about that here.