AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with the New York Post to hype this evening’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, where the Mad King will be teaming with The Elite and Tomohiro Ishii to battle the Blackpool Combat Club.

During the interview, Kingston spoke about his recovery from the hernia that he suffered earlier in the year and how he tried to muscle his way through it, which only made things worse. He jokes that he’s put on some weight since he was unable to work out, but is on track to becoming a better physical version of himself.

I’ve been dealing with the injury since September and I did the typical stupid wrestler thing, which is work through it and then I couldn’t work through it anymore. I feel a thousand times better. They told (me) six weeks. So I took all six weeks, took advantage of it. As I said on TV the other day, ‘Please forgive me for the way I look. I had been eating a lot of ice cream during my time off.’ I’ve just been able to get back to working out. I’m getting back to a better version of me.

Kingston then recalls the moment he knew he had to take some time away from competing, revealing that the pain was so bad it stopped him from getting onto an airplane.

The way I judge pain is if I can sleep. That last match I had with Claudio at Ring of Honor (on March 31), I was icing my groin area and I couldn’t sleep at all that night, and when I saw that, I knew something was wrong. And I still tried to go to work that Wednesday. I got up that Tuesday to go to the airport and I’m out the door and I looked at my girlfriend and said, ‘I can’t get on that plane.’ That’s how much pain I was in. I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time to go.’

