New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Yoshinobu Kanemaru will no longer be competing the Best of the Super Juniors tournament due to a knee injury, and will be replaced by Yuya Uemura. Check out the details below.

As a result of a knee injury, Yoshinobu Kanemaru will be unable to compete in Best of the Super Jr. 27. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kanemaru wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Yuya Uemura will be competing in place of Kanemaru on the tour, and cards have been altered accordingly. Please check the event schedule for more information.

We with Kanemaru well in his recovery.