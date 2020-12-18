In a move that you don’t see very often, there is a new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion and it’s the Young Bucks autobiography “Killing The Business: From Backyards To The Big Leagues.”

The best selling book pinned former champion, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, while she was asleep. The referee counted the pin and awarded the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship and the Pakistan REW Championship to The Young Bucks’s book.