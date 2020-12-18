In a move that you don’t see very often, there is a new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion and it’s the Young Bucks autobiography “Killing The Business: From Backyards To The Big Leagues.”
The best selling book pinned former champion, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, while she was asleep. The referee counted the pin and awarded the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship and the Pakistan REW Championship to The Young Bucks’s book.
December 17, Jacksonville, Florida Daily’s Place Waiting Room
Ironman Heavymetalweight & Pakistan REW Championship Match <Double Crown Champion> Britt Baker (20:15 solidified) The Young Bucks autobiography “Killing the Business” <Challenger>
※ Autobiographical book becomes the 1497th Iron Man & REW new champion.
12月17日フロリダ州ジャクソンビル・デイリーズプレイス控室
▼アイアンマンヘビーメタル級＆パキスタンREW両選手権試合
＜二冠王者＞●ブリット・ベイカー（20時15分 体固め）ザ・ヤングバックス自伝「キリング・ザ・ビジネス」○＜挑戦者＞
※自伝本が第1497代アイアンマン＆REW新王者に。#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/DOXxDZZK8w
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) December 18, 2020