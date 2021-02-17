Last night’s thirty-minute “Young Rock” series premiere on NBC drew 5.034 million overnight viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The new comedy series tells the life story of former WWE Champion The Rock, who appears on the show and serves as an Executive Producer.

The “Young Rock” premiere drew a 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demo, and a 1.4 rating in the 25-54 demographic.

Young Rock ranked #3 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind the 5.628 million viewers that NCIS drew on ABC, and the 5.589 million viewers that This Is us drew on NBC.

Young Rock ranked #2 on the night in ratings for the key demo, behind the 1.1 that This Is Us drew. It also ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo, behind the 0.6 that This Is Us drew. Young Rock ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo.

This week’s premiere episode was titled “Working The Gimmick.” Next Tuesday’s episode will be titled “On The Road Again,” and the synopsis reads like this:

“Pennsylvania, 1987: Dwayne pretends he’s rich to impress popular girl Karen, but a date to Rocky’s wrestling match at the flea market risks exposing the truth; stressed about money, Ata takes on a wealthy new client.”

Stay tuned for more on Young Rock and the series premiere ratings. Below is a clip from last night’s episode, along with the “First Look” video that was released a few days ago:

