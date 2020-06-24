Zelina Vega: “I Need To Have My Time As A Wrestler”

WWE star Zelina Vega was a recent guest on the New Day’s Feel The Power podcast to talk about her time in WWE as Andrade’s manager, and how she still has a desire to become a full-time wrestler. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On being Andrade’s manager:
I never thought I was going to be a manager. It wasn’t something that was on my mind. And then, I remember having a conversation with [Triple H] about where I was going to be with Andrade and what was going to happen there. And he was like, ‘yeah, I know you want to wrestle, but I really think this pairing is amazing and I think we should start here.’ He said, ‘that doesn’t mean you’re never going to wrestle, but I think we should just try to work with this and see what happens.’
Still wanting to wrestle:
I do want to have my time as a wrestler. It’s not something I’ve given up on or abandoned in any way because I do love when I get to go in there, especially when we do the mixed tags because they are so much fun. I don’t want to say I’m giving up on the rest of it. I feel like I need to have my time as a wrestler, but I need to build myself as a manager enough to get people to care enough to want to see that.
