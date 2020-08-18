Zelina Vega Revealed as the One Who Poisoned Montez Ford

Last night’s WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW saw Zelina Vega revealed as the one who “poisoned” RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford earlier this month.
The storyline reveal came after Ford’s partner, Angelo Dawkins, noted that due to recent actions by RETRIBUTION, WWE officials had been going through hours of security camera footage and in that footage was a shot of Vega slipping something into Ford’s signature red cup weeks before. Video from the segment can be seen above.
The reveal storyline on RAW included two singles matches – Angel Garza defeating Ivar and Ford defeating Andrade. Ford’s wife, Bianca Belair, ended up appearing at ringside during the match with Andrade. Vega dove at Belair from the apron, but was caught and slammed on the floor. Belair defeated Vega in singles action earlier this month, but it’s speculated that we will get another match between the two now that Vega has been revealed as the one who “poisoned” Ford.
Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view will see Andrade and Garza challenge The Street Profits for their RAW Tag Team Titles. WWE previously teased that Belair will be at ringside for the match as Vega will be with Andrade and Garza.
I just think it’s funny how some of y’all really surprised.
I’m the smartEST!
Don’t ever question me.#ESTofWWE https://t.co/RUQbFC4V2I
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 18, 2020
A Woman’s Intuition…
Been told y’all she did it.🤷🏽♀️
I👏🏾DID👏🏾WHAT👏🏾I👏🏾HAD👏🏾TO👏🏾DO👏🏾
Now go take care of ya business @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #SummerSlam https://t.co/E2iUGvx9yF
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 18, 2020
