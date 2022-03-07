AEW announced at this evening’s Revolution that Legit Leyla Hirsch will take on Thunder Rosa on Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS, with the winner set to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW women’s title at the March 16th St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender

AEW also announced that Wardlow, who won the Face of the Revolution ladder match earlier tonight, will receive his shot at the TNT title at the March 16th St. Patrick’s Day Slam event.