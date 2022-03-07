Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view featured a grudge match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, a brutal bout that the Purveyor of Violence ended up winning after trapping Danielson in a cradle pin.

The two continued their brawl after the bell, but the legendary William Regal made a surprise appearance to the delight of the Orlando crowd, and got Moxley and Danielson to not only stop fighting, but shake hands in unity.

An important figure for both of these men, @RealKingRegal is here at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/mhjAfPn2Hp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan has since taken to Twitter to confirm that Regal is All Elite.