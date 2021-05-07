The 6-Way #1 Contender’s Match has been finalized for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Under Siege pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact saw Chris Sabin, Moose and Trey Miguel earns pots in the match. Moose defeated James Storm, Sabin defeated Rhino, and Miguel defeated Rohit Raju to qualify.

The 6-Way will now feature Sabin, Moose, Miguel, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan and Chris Bey. The winner will go on to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World Title at a later date.

Impact Under Siege will take place on Saturday, May 15 from Nashville, TN. It will air exclusively on Impact Plus. Below is the current card:

AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega, and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace (c)

World Title #1 Contender’s Six-Way

Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel

Winner earns a future title shot from Kenny Omega.

W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack

