The numbers are in for this past week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

Spoiler TV is reporting that the February 29, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV drew 85,000 total viewers.

This is down from the 86,000 viewers that the show drew on February 15. Viewership numbers for the February 22 episode were never released.

The 2/29 iMPACT On AXS TV drew the lowest viewership for the show since the TNA re-brand from IMPACT Wrestling, which came to fruition on January 13 at TNA Hard To Kill 2024.

This past week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV show drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49 year-old demographic, which is level with recorded key demo ratings dating back to January.