A second match has been announced for the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour pre-show for this Sunday night.

On Saturday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling announced via social media that the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang team of Jay White, The Gunns, Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed will take on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Private Party & Willie Mack.

As previously announced for the Zero Hour pre-show, Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue will take place in women’s tag-team action.

On tap for the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view card in title action is Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag-Team title match, Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the International title, Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the World title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Women’s World title, Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown title, as well as Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT title.

Also set in non-title action on the PPV card is FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club in tag-team action, the All-Star Scramble Match with Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. HOOK vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. TBA, as well as Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

