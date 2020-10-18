We are sad to report that lucha-libre star Principe Aerero, real name Luis Angel Salazar, passed away of a heart attack while performing at last night’s Mexa Wrestling event from the Arena San Juan Pantitlan in Mexico City. He was only 26.

Aerero took a series of chops across the chest when he suddenly fell to the mat. EMT’s were quick to act by strapping him to a back board and rushing him to a nearby medical facility, where Aerero would eventually pass. He’d been working in smaller circuits around Mexico, but did appear a few occasions for AAA.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the friends and family of the departed. Rest in peace Aerero.

(H/T PW Insider)