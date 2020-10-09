During a recent Twitch stream, A.J. Styles spoke on how he and most of the locker room view doing jobs. Here’s what he had to say:

You may have one or two guys that are very focused on themselves. Most of the new guys that came up with myself who have always tried to help each other out to have a great match – if we can have a great match and tell a great story, then everybody benefits. It won’t just be one person that benefits and becomes a star. Everyone benefits because everybody’s watching this.

I remember the Attitude Era. I felt like everyone was a star. Everybody. Nobody was like, ‘Oh look at this guy’ when he came out – it was like, ‘Alright, here we go!’ That’s what we need to do. The only way to do that is to make sure everybody looks good. What’s wrong with that? Maybe some people have a problem with it, but I don’t.