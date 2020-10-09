During his interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona spoke on the thought process behind the Gratitude Era promos that he and Curt Hawkins would cut. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m one who always wants to put the blame on myself. I never want to look back and say they held me down or didn’t push me. That doesn’t do anything. Towards the end with Hawkins, we were trying to push to be heels, and we tried to work it in to some backstage stuff where we were preaching about being in the ‘Gratitude Era’, and be overly positive and cheesy to make people hate us. But we never really got the opportunity to do that; I wish we did, but we didn’t.