Forbes recently looked at the 10 most-liked WWE YouTube videos of 2020 at this link. The list was topped by the Royal Rumble return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The #10 most-liked video of 2020 was Jey Uso confronting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the September 4, 2020 SmackDown episode.

The list of the top 5 most-liked WWE YouTube videos of 2020 looks like this:

1. Edge returns at the 2020 Royal Rumble – 434,000 likes (98.82% likes)

2. RETRIBUTION attacks Braun Strowman on the August 21 SmackDown – 265,000 likes (95.67% likes)

3. – 179,000 likes (94.21% likes)Braun Strowman flips fan with The Miz and John Morrison inside on the June 5 SmackDown

4. Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy on the May 11 RAW – 178,000 likes (97.48% likes)

5. Roman Reigns feeds King Baron Corbin dog food on the January 31 SmackDown – 154,000 likes (94.65% likes)

Forbes also looked at the top 10 most-disliked WWE YouTube videos of 2020 at this link. The list was topped by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg hitting “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with 4 Spears at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. The #10 spot went to Liv Morgan and Rusev vs. Lana and Bobby Lashley from the January 20 RAW.

The list of the top 5 most-disliked WWE YouTube videos of 2020 looks like this:

1. Goldberg spears The Fiend 4 times at Super ShowDown 2020 – 37,000 dislikes (35% dislikes)

2. Roman Reigns emerges as the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Goldberg on the February 28 SmackDown – 14,000 dislikes (15% dislikes)

3. RETRIBUTION swarms Braun Strowman on the August 21 SmackDown – 12,000 dislikes (5% dislikes)

4. Braun Strowman flips fan with The Miz and John Morrison inside on the June 5 SmackDown – 12,000 dislikes (5% dislikes)

5. Roman Reigns feeds King Baron Corbin dog food on the January 31 SmackDown – 8,600 dislikes (5% dislikes)

