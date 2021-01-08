NJPW star Jay White reportedly has WWE Superstars going to bat for him within the company.

It was reported earlier today, via the Super J-Cast podcast, that there is some doubt to whether or not the Bullet Club leader will re-sign with NJPW when his current deal expires at the end of this month. It was also said that WWE is believed to be making a “strong play” for the top talent, and that it’s said to be 50/50 on whether or not he stays.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that there are a lot of rumors going around on White and WWE, but one thing that’s certain is his support in the WWE locker room. It was noted that there are a few WWE talents who have “went out of their way” to speak highly of White.

The report also noted that the support from WWE talents resonates with some people more than others, an apparent reference to company officials. It was indicated that the support from talent may hold more weight with Triple H, but that was not confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on White’s NJPW future and interest from WWE.

