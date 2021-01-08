Shortly after night two of NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 15, Bullet Club leader Jay White cut a passionate promo to the NJPW press stating that “he’s done” with the company, and would no longer be competing following Wednesday’s New Year’s Dash. Many assumed that the Switchblade’s speech was storyline related, but now a new report indicates that White may not only be done with NJPW, but could potentially be WWE bound.

The Super J-Cup Twitter account writes, “Several sources have indicated there is some doubt whether Jay White will extend his NJPW contract, rumoured to be up at the end of the month. WWE are believed to be making a strong play for him and it’s 50/50 whether he stays or goes.”

White has had quite an impressive run in NJPW. He’s a former IWGP United States champion, and a former IWGP Heavyweight champion culminating in a main event showdown against Kazuchika Okada at the 2019 G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden.