“Noche De Campeones,” AAA’s final event of 2022, will have a loaded card.

In a triple threat tag match, Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo will defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. vs. Komander & Sexy Star.

Here is the card for the December 28th show:

– AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs Bandido

– AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee).

– Copa Mundo Imperial: Blue Demon Jr vs. Aerostar vs. Murder Clown vs. Diva Salvaje vs. Mr. guana vs. Parka Negra vs. Jessy Ventura vs. Panic Clown. vs. Vampiro vs. Pagano vs. Dave The Clown.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. vs. Komander & Sexy Star.

– AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) (c) vs. Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Aramis.