WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way.

It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.

The report noted that since then, Triple H has grown to be behind the group, and it’s believed they will be around for longer than anticipated.

However, a new report from Ringside News says Triple H has been behind The Judgment Day since day one, and he remains behind them in a really big way.

“Triple H never changed his mind on them at all. He’s always been behind them. Still is,” the creative source noted.

Either way, multiple sources indicate that The Judgment Day will be a top act on WWE TV for the foreseeable future.

The Judgment Day has been feuding with The O.C. as of late, with Ripley providing them with the upperhand. However, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson brought Mia Yim in to even the odds this past Monday on RAW.

