AAA Still Looking To Run TripleMania Event In October, Update On Kenny Omega As AAA Mega Champion

According to the Wrestling Observer, lucha-libre promotion AAA is still looking to hold their annual TripleMania event at the Monterrey baseball stadium in October. The venue held roughly 15,000 fans for last year’s Regia special in December, and featured AEW superstar Kenny Omega defending his Mega championship against Dragon Lee.

Speaking of Omega…there is no word on whether he would be able to work the TripleMania event if it were still to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is still the officially Mega champion as of this writing.