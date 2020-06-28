Ace Austin On What He Believes Set Him Apart

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Ace Austin revealed that he believes it is the way that he presents himself that sets him apart. Here’s what he had to say:
I’ve always been big on presentation. It’s something that I was taught, and innately, it was something I kind of knew. I was big into musical theater when I was in high school and stage presence is something we talked about a lot. Being able to draw attention to you and be the most important person in the room. I knew that I had to do something with this staff to encompass that. Now, working as a young man on the independent level, when you’re working these shows in gyms and VFW halls, there’s not going to be pyro. There’s almost never gonna be smoke, nothing like that. So I decided to create my own sense of pyro. That’s where the staff comes in. It’s something that you can’t look away from, it’s something that no one’s ever seen before, and it was a combination of what I used to do for my entrance — the one-handed cartwheel thing — when I was in high school I used to do that one-handed cartwheel all the time when I was on stage or anything like that.
You can read the interview HERE.
Credit: Sportskeeda.
- King Baron Corbin Reportedly Not Happy with Matt Riddle Feud
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Shut Down NXT UK Following #SpeakingOut Allegations
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
- Details on Renee Young Battling Coronavirus with Jon Moxley at Home, WWE Asks Tyson Kidd and Natalya to Stay Home from Tapings, More on Current Outbreak
- New Report On Large Number Of Luchadores In Mexico Dying From COVID-19
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea