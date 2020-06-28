Naomi On How Long She Had To Pitch The Glow Gimmick To The WWE Before It Was Used

During her interview with Civilian Magazine, Naomi revealed that it took two years for her to convince the WWE to allow her to use her current “Glow” gimmick. Here’s what she had to say:

It took me two years to get that on TV. I had been pitching it literally for two years. I just knew that was me, and that was what kind of set me apart.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Civilian Magazine.