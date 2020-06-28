Naomi On How Long She Had To Pitch The Glow Gimmick To The WWE Before It Was Used

During her interview with Civilian Magazine, Naomi revealed that it took two years for her to convince the WWE to allow her to use her current “Glow” gimmick. Here’s what she had to say:
It took me two years to get that on TV. I had been pitching it literally for two years. I just knew that was me, and that was what kind of set me apart.
You can read the interview HERE.
Credit: Civilian Magazine.
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Shut Down NXT UK Following #SpeakingOut Allegations
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- New Report On Large Number Of Luchadores In Mexico Dying From COVID-19
- Backstage News On WWE Pulling An NXT Offer To Indie Star Named In #SpeakingOut Allegations
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea