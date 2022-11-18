IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Ace Austin recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on joining the prestigious Bullet Club faction, which now has members across multiple companies. Austin also discusses the importance of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who just returned to WWE, and their contribution to the current wrestling landscape. Highlights from the interview are below.

How important Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been to the wrestling industry:

The casual WWE fans that see The O.C., I don’t think they realize how far back that goes, how deep that history is, how far it reaches out into the world. I think a combined match like that would be the perfect way to bring us all up, to bring us all up to the level where, hey, these aren’t just guys that are in a smaller place doing things that don’t matter. These are guys that are on the same level that are totally carrying the business in a different part.

Says that just cause Gallows and Anderson went back to WWE doesn’t mean he still can’t get a match with them:

Nothing’s impossible! It’s all a matter of, how can business be done in the best way possible? If there’s opportunity for money to be made and business to be done well, people are gonna typically go for it. That’s the beauty of wrestling.

Talks his decision to join the IMPACT branch of the Bullet Club: